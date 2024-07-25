Diversity and richness of European theatre to be showcased at Taibhdhearc event

Fíbín Irish language theatre group is to host prominent European theatre companies for their International Theatre event.

The free event takes place tomorrow afternoon at 2 at An Taibhdhearc in the city.





It will feature Tryater from Friesland, The Netherlands, and Centro Dramático Galego from Galicia in Spain.

The event is part of the EU Phone project which aims to highlight the minority languages of Europe through theatre and art.

Darach Ó Tuairisg from Fíbín, says the event offers a great insight to the continent-wide project.

