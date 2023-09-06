Diverse programme of events for this year’s Baboró Childrens’ Arts Festival
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The 27th annual Baboró International Arts Festival for Children has been launched at an event in Bonham Quay in the city
Companies from all over Europe and Ireland will bring a diverse range of events across dance, drama, circus, spectacle, art and stories to Galway from October 13th
Galway’s theatres, galleries and public spaces will be open for children to explore and play, and to enjoy the many events that will be on offer over the nine days.
Leah Hogarty was at the launch last night and spoke to TG4 kids presenter, Niamh Ní Chroinin, about how Baboró is intergrated the Irish language
To find out more, head over to baboro.ie
