Diverse group of women to gather for AMDAF Roundtable event in Tuam

A diverse group of women will take part in a panel discussion at an event in Tuam this weekend.

The AMDAF Women Roundtable and Intercultural EPIC Award aims to foster connection and empowerment among women from varying backgrounds.


Cathaoirleach Liam Carrol will offically open the event this Saturday March 9th at 2PM at the West Wing in Tuam.

The topics and issues brought up during the discussion will be compiled in a report and sent to relevant policy makers as a call to action.

Founder of AMDAF Islammiyah Kadejo says women from all walks of society will be represented at the event:

