There will be disruption to the water supply in the Tiernee and Lettermore areas of Connemara for the next week

Resident and businesses have been told by Uisce Eireann there will be intermittent disruptions from today until this day week





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

This is due to operational issues at the treatment plant caused by recent cold weather.

The post Disruption to water supply in Tiernee and Lettermore areas appeared first on Galway Bay FM.