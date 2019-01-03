Dispensing with the covers is whole new Game for Corina K

Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell

She’s been an integral part of the Galway music scene for several years – but this year marks a new chapter in the career of city girl Corina K, as she fulfils a dream with the release of her debut single. Game is a melodic, contemporary pop debut single that shows promise by way of vocal ability and style – but while this is a new departure for the Mervue native, it also draws on her considerable experience of the live circuit.

Because Corina is a member of renowned covers band Oddity and has spent years honing her performance in front of crowds.

Her stage presence and ability to engage an audience may offer her something of a head start on most new artists, but forming the basis for a career as a solo musician has required long-term planning and rigorous self-management.

“I’ve always wanted to release original music but I could never find the right way to go about it,” she admits.

“You know, everyone wants to make money and there’s supposedly no money in originals. There are questions like when you do write them, who do you do with them and where do you go with them, etc.

“I wanted to get the right guys to sit down that would be into my style of music. Now, looking back at it I actually realise I didn’t even have much of a style because I’d been doing covers for so long.

“I could sing anybody’s song and I’d get up in front of thousands of people and sing with no problem but writing and performing your own stuff is totally different,” she adds.

The implication is that a desire to make a career as an original musician is not quite enough – perhaps more important is having the right approach to a challenging, obstacle-laden industry. Corina’s eventual decision was to take full control over her own work.

“Maybe a year ago I decided ‘that’s it, I’m just gonna do this’,” she recalls.

“I recorded one song with a guy in the midlands and it cost so much that I just didn’t think I could justify it. You can get a free copy of her song HERE

