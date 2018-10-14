Discussions take place in Connemara on draft of five year strategy for social and economic development

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A five year draft strategy for improving the west Connemara Gaeltacht in economic and social terms has been discussed by community representatives this weekend.

The strategy has been prepared under the umbrella of Údarás na Gaeltachta and a Marine Industries Park in Cill Chiaráin is the main focus of the document.

How to rescue one of Ireland’s strongest Gaeltachts from the grip of long term unemployment is a huge issue facing the body charged with that task.

A new strategy for the coming years has now been prepared under the direction of Údarás na Gaeltacht for the Cill Chiaráin, Carna and west Connemara Gaeltacht areas from Camus westwards.

The figures are startling with a 34% jobless rate in parts.

A strong emphasis was placed on the need for top class roads from Galway city to west Connemara as well aa high standard broadband and other services by community representatives who discussed the strategy this weekend.

Páirc na Mara – the Marine Industries Park – is a keystone objective as regards a solid bulk of long term jobs.

Udarás na Gaeltachta needs millions for that but they also face possible planning hurdles.

Permission for two offices on the Park site has already been challenged by anti salmon farming groups and a Bord Pleanála decision is expected this Monday.

This will be watched closely at Údarás headquarters.