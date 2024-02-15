  • Services

Services

Disappointment as parts of Westside left out of Climate Action Plan

Published:

Disappointment as parts of Westside left out of Climate Action Plan
Share story:

Newer residential parts of Westside are not included in projects under the City Council’s new Climate Action Plan.

The plan aims to cut the city’s carbon emissions by 90 percent by 2050, with one of the objectives to implement a retrofitting scheme for social housing.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Over 100 public submissions were received on the draft plan, and city councillors unanimously approved the plan at this week’s meeting

Westside will be placed at the centre of a ‘decarbonising zone’ pilot project, however some new residential developments such as Laurel Park were left out.

Councillor John Connolly says that the project would be even more ambitious if all of Westside was covered:

The post Disappointment as parts of Westside left out of Climate Action Plan appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Galway TDs demand Taoiseach use St Patrick’s Day visit to “put pressure” on Joe Biden over Gaza

Two Galway TD’s are demanding the Taoiseach uses his St. Patrick’s Day trip to the US...

no_space
Woman seeks High Court order preventing sale of Knocknacarra home by financial fund

A woman is seeking a High Court order prevening a financial fund and a receiver from trespassing ...

no_space
Wreath to be laid in Eyre Square to honour JFK on US Presidents Day

A wreath will be laid in Eyre Square tomorrow to honour the history of JFK and other American pre...

no_space
Health service issues caution as it deals with 2 Meningitis cases in teens in West

The HSE has issued a caution as health services are responding to two confirmed Meningitis cases ...

no_space
Housing Minister to visit Ceannt Station as €20m redevelopment works underway

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien will visit Ceannt Station in Galway on Monday ahead of €20...

no_space
Local TD slams RTÉ €450,000 exit package as unnacceptable

Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says it’s unacceptable that a former RTE Chief Financial Offic...

no_space
Green light for 38 home expansion of housing estate in Athenry

County planners have given the green light for a moderate expansion to an existing housing estate...

no_space
Stunning coastal holding in Lettermore for online auction

For sale by DNG Online Auction on the 29th of February 2024 at 3pm. Coastal cottage with cotta...

no_space
Questions raised as half of Galway East schools have teaching hours cut

Questions are being raised after local TD Sean Canney discovered that almost half of schools in G...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up