Disability parking bays in Ballinasloe town upgraded
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The disability parking bays in Ballinasloe town have been upgraded
Local Councillor Evelyn Parsons allocated funds to upgrade seven disability parking bays on Dunlo and Society streets.
She worked with Accessibility Ballinasloe, and says there’s no excuse now to miss seeing the markings
