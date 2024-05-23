Disability parking bays in Ballinasloe town upgraded

The disability parking bays in Ballinasloe town have been upgraded

Local Councillor Evelyn Parsons allocated funds to upgrade seven disability parking bays on Dunlo and Society streets.





She worked with Accessibility Ballinasloe, and says there’s no excuse now to miss seeing the markings

