Disability Minister to officially open 4 million euro Brothers of Charity centre in Claregalway
Disability Minister and Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte will be in Claregalway on Monday to officially open the Summer Lodge Respite House and Four Seasons Day Services.
The €4.8 million project, completed by Brothers of Charity Services ireland – West Region last year aims to provide care close to home for the people they support.
HSE Disability Services and the Department of Equality, Children, Disability, Integration and Youth have committed to funding respite services for 20 individuals with intellectual disabilities and complex needs.
The partnership has resulted in 1444 additional respite bed nights per year and supports 15 young people in receiving day services.
These services will employ up to 40 people.
