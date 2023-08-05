Disability-friendly picnic benches secured for Portumna under regeneration plan

Disability-friendly picnic benches have been secured for Portumna under a major regeneration project.

As part of the Public Realm Enhancement Plan, accessible seating will be installed in the town.

Advocates Peter Gohery, from Eyrecourt, and Martyn Moran, from Loughrea, worked with Councillor Declan Kelly to make it a reality.

Peter says it’s vital our towns and villages are welcoming and accessible to all: