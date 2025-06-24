Disability employment event in Oranmore tomorrow

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An event, focusing on employment supports for people with a disability, is taking place in Oranmore tomorrow.

The WorkAbility team at Galway Rural Development is collaborating with the Department of Social Protection on the ’employment supports and career fair’.

A variety of employment and disability support services will be on-hand for one-to-one discussions, and there will also be a sensory area available.

The event will take place tomorrow from 10:30 am to 12:30pm in the Oranmore Lodge Hotel.