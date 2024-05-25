  • Services

Services

Director of the Arts Council of Ireland opens annual ATU Graduate Art Show

Published:

Director of the Arts Council of Ireland opens annual ATU Graduate Art Show
Share story:

The ATU School of Design and Creative Arts annual graduate art exhibition has been formally opened today by the Director of the Arts Council of Ireland, Maureen Kennelly.

The work of 70 students will be displayed and will include various art forms such as painting, print, photography, short films and documentaries, games and animation, graphic design and illustrations, product design and fashion.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The exhibition has free entry and will be open to the public until next Thursday

The post Director of the Arts Council of Ireland opens annual ATU Graduate Art Show appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Women’s health to be focus of medical experts at Salthill event

Women’s health is to be the focus of medical experts who will gather at an event in Salthil...

no_space
Galway Community Circus to host Circus in the Park tomorrow

A free family-friendly day of circus activities will be held tomorrow at Father Burke Park in Gal...

no_space
Athenry Agricultural Show to take place this weekend

The Athenry Agricultural Show will take place tomorrow. It’ll offer a range of classes in c...

no_space
Packed programme for Headford Festival with five days of diverse entertainment

Headford is gearing up for a five-day extravaganza of music, sports, arts, and community engageme...

no_space
Galway RNLI lifeboat volunteer selected as finalist for Dara Fitzpatrick Award

A Galway lifeboat volunteer who – in her professional life as a nurse – also organises training i...

no_space
One-day family festival will celebrate creativity, art and performance for kids

A feast of interactive workshops, artistic demonstrations, and live performances – all providing ...

no_space
Baby and woman in her thirties taken to UHG following single vehicle collision near Loughrea

A baby and a woman in her 30s have been taken to University Hospital Galway to be treated non-lif...

no_space
New Mr Price store to open in Doughiska

The Irish-owned retailer Mr Price is set to open a new store in Doughiska. The signage was put up...

no_space
Clarinbridge author celebrates Children’s Books Ireland award

Clarinbridge local, Serena Molloy, is celebrating her win at the KPMG Children’s Books Irel...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up