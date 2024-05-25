Director of the Arts Council of Ireland opens annual ATU Graduate Art Show
The ATU School of Design and Creative Arts annual graduate art exhibition has been formally opened today by the Director of the Arts Council of Ireland, Maureen Kennelly.
The work of 70 students will be displayed and will include various art forms such as painting, print, photography, short films and documentaries, games and animation, graphic design and illustrations, product design and fashion.
The exhibition has free entry and will be open to the public until next Thursday
