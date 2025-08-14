Director of Irish Museum of Modern Art to address climate art project in Galway city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Director of the Irish Museum of Modern Art Annie Fletcher is set to speak at the opening of a climate art project in Galway city.

‘The Air We Share’ €250,000 project premiered at the Westside Arts Festival last month – aiming to find creative solutions to air pollution for the community.

The artists have been finalising their installations, with the official opening scheduled for this Saturday afternoon at 2 in the Galway Arts Centre.

The free exhibition will be on display until Sunday September 21st and Project Co-ordinator Adam Stoneman says it’s been a long time in the making.