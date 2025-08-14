  • Services

Director of Irish Museum of Modern Art to address climate art project in Galway city

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Director of the Irish Museum of Modern Art Annie Fletcher is set to speak at the opening of a climate art project in Galway city.

‘The Air We Share’ €250,000 project premiered at the Westside Arts Festival last month – aiming to find creative solutions to air pollution for the community.

The artists have been finalising their installations, with the official opening scheduled for this Saturday afternoon at 2 in the Galway Arts Centre.

The free exhibition will be on display until Sunday September 21st and Project Co-ordinator Adam Stoneman says it’s been a long time in the making.

