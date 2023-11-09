Director of Care of Greenpark Nursing Home Tuam wins National Award
Greenpark Nursing Home in Tuam is celebrating their Director of Care’s national award win.
Brian McNamara was one of seven winners from 24 finalists at the National Care Awards in Dublin this week.
Brian’s parents established Greenpark Nursing Home in 1991, and he is now working as its Director of Care.
The Nursing Home Ireland Care awards are nominated by residents, staff and the public and recognise care excellence within nursing homes.
