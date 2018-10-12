Director of Aer Arann ‘happy’ to sell airline and airport to the Government

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Managing Director of Aer Arann says he’s happy to sell both the airline and Na Minne Airport in Inverin to the Government.

It follows a meeting held in Dublin last evening, to discuss the continuation of an air service to the Aran Islands after Aer Arann ceases its service in December.

It announced in June its intention to withdraw from the public service obligation contract – understood to be over a dispute over non-PSO flights.