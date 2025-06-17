  • Services

Dáil hears vulnerable residents in Connemara still feeling impact of Storm Eowyn

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Some of the most vulnerable residents in Connemara are still feeling the impact of Storm Eowyn, six months later.

That’s according to Galway West TD Mairead Farrell, who’s recalled the widespread experiences of internet, phone, water and power blackouts in the Dáil.

She said no-one expects infrastructure shortfalls to be fixed overnight, but argued there seems to be no concrete plans in place to ensure it does not happen on that scale ever again.

Sinn Fein Deputy Farrell pointed to measures like generators at health centres and water plants, satellite phones, improved mobile coverage and better power infrastructure.

She said we’re now in June and there’s still many people experiencing difficulty.

