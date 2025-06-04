  • Services

Services

Dáil hears state failure to buy Corrib Great Southern site "disaster decision"

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Dáil hears state failure to buy Corrib Great Southern site "disaster decision"
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Dáil has heard that the Government’s failure to purchase the former Corrib Great Southern site on the outskirts of the city was a “disaster of a decision”.

Galway West Deputy Catherine Connolly was speaking during a debate on student accommodation.

She argued that due to a lack of standardised policy, developers have a blank cheque to build what they like, where they like, regardless of the area or local feelings.

It comes amid significant local opposition to large student blocks underway in Westside and Terryland.

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy Connolly said it was a huge mistake not to purchase the Corrib Great Southern site opposite GMIT.

More like this:
no_space
Sonia 'Sunny' Jacobs remembered as friendly, intelligent woman as tributes continue

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSonia 'Sunny' Jacobs is being remembered as a friendl...

no_space
Galway city chosen for ‘Home of Halloween’ pilot festival

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway city is one of five pilot projects nationwide ...

no_space
Co Galway had highest number of Storm Éowyn compensation claims

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCounty Galway had the highest number of Storm Éowyn c...

no_space
Pálás cinema to host Galway Film Fleadh 2025

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Pálás cinema will host part of this year's Galway...

no_space
Over 7,000 Galway students begin State Exams this morning

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMJust shy of eight thousand students across Galway wil...

no_space
Former Gort convent could be turned into a remote hub

The Government has been asked to speed up the process that would see the former Gort Convent tran...

no_space
Galway’s retired phone and postal workers gather for night of nostalgia

Memories of a time when the letter and the landline were top of the communications tree were reki...

no_space
Woodford students branch out for Work Programme

Students from Mercy College, Woodford, gathered in Coillte’s Lough Key Forest Park, Co. Roscommon...

no_space
Controversial new home for City Council plummets €8m in value

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe controversial new home for Galway City Council ha...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up