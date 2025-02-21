Dáil hears lack of inpatient beds at UHG mental health unit is "major challenge"

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Dáil has heard that the lack of inpatient beds at the mental health unit at UHG is a “major infrastructural challenge”.

Galway West TD John Connolly was contributing to a debate on mental health services in this country.

The facility at UHG has come into sharp focus in recent days after a man died by suicide last week after leaving the hospital.

Adam Loughnane had presented in distress and expressing suicidal ideation, and his family are asking how or why he was able to leave.

Fianna Fail Deputy Connolly told the Dáil that data shows the mental health unit is consistently full – and that’s a serious problem.