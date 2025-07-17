Dáil hears Ballyglunin must form central part of reopened Western Rail Corridor

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Dáil has heard that Ballyglunin must form a central part of a fully reopened Western Rail Corridor.

The WRC currently operates from Limerick to Athenry, and momentum is building for the reopening of the line from Athenry to Tuam and onto Claremorris.

Ballyglunin Station first opened in 1860 and closed just over 100 years later.

It had fallen into complete disrepair until enormous local efforts saw it gradually restored over the past 20 years.

And Galway East Deputy Albert Dolan has told the Dáil it must be a core pillar in the reopened line.

Photo credit – Wiki