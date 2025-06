This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Dáil has heard that Athenry is still waiting for a public bus service – nine months after a private operator ceased services.

Galway East TD Louis O’ Hara said it’s an enormous loss, causing real difficulties for workers, students and those travelling for appointments.

He added it’s also a big contributory factor to the serious overcrowding on the trains at peak times.

Sinn Fein Deputy O Hara says the situation cannot continue