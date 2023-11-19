Digital intimacy and STI awareness among events focus of SHAG Week at UG

Digital intimacy, sexual positivity and STI awareness will be focused on at SHAG Week in the University of Galway from tomorrow.

The Sexual Health Awareness and Guidance Week will also offer free STI clinics, including rapid HIV and Syphilis testing by Sexual Health West





Students’ Union President Dean Kenny says it’s important that students can have an open dialogue regarding their sexual health.

