Difficulty in filling teaching and medical posts in Connemara and Aran Islands

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s difficulty is filling vital teaching and medical posts in Connemara and the Aran Islands.

The Galway and Roscommon Education and Training Board has had to re-advertise in an effort to find teachers for its post primary schools on the Aran Islands.

Meanwhile, there has been only one application for the post of community doctor in Lettermore in Connemara.

Thousands of visitors are flocking far west from Galway city this summer with many headed to places like the Aran Islands and Lettermore in Connemara.

However, a job and career in these areas does not seem to ignite the same interest.

Little interest has been shown in seven teaching vacancies on the Aran Islands in schools overseen by the Galway and Roscommon Education and Training Board.

Distance, travel and the extra costs involved for somebody from the mainland is seen as a deterrent.

Neither is there any extra allowance nowadays to teach on the islands.

The Board is advertising again – the third such advertisement in some cases.

Meanwhile, the Community Doctors job in Lettermore becomes vacant in a few months time but only one application has come in for that position.

This seems to confirm fears that it will be difficult to find doctors in west Connemara when long serving doctors retire.