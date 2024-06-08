Diamond disappears in ballot box!

Counters at Leisureland are on the hunt for lost treasure after a diamond fell into one of the ballot boxes.

Returning Officer Marian Chambers Higgins announced that a “diamond from a ring” fell into the box from Ballinderreen.

In an announcement to the count centre, Ms Chambers Higgins said counters would tip the box onto the floor “to see if we can retrieve the diamond”.

It’s understood the diamond’s owner is in Leisureland, keeping a close eye on the search for her precious jewel.

Stay with www.connacttribune.ie for the very latest coverage of Elections 2024.