Dexter cows to spend extra month in Ballyloughane as biodiversity project proves fruitful

Published:

The grazing of Dexter cows in Ballyloughane in Renmore is to be extended – as their presence has shown strong results.

They’re part of a initiative to see if they can boost local biodiversity.


Because the small and hardy cattle are selective in their grazing, they’re considered effective in encouraging native plants and wildflowers to flourish.

In turn, that should attract more pollinators and wildlife – like birds, bees, butterflies, frogs, hedgehogs, and various insects.

David Nevin been speaking to Paula Kearney of Galway City Council about the promising results so far.

