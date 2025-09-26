Dexter cows to return to Renmore in coming weeks

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The much loved herd of Dexter Cows are set to return to Ballyloughane in Renmore in the coming weeks.

Their presence is part of a project launched two years ago – that aims to promote increased biodiversity.

Dexter cattle were chosen because they’re smaller, and their unique method of eating grass creates perfect micro habitats for varied insects and fauna.

A meeting at City Hall this week heard they’ll arrive again soon, once calving season is over.

Local councillor Terry O’ Flaherty says they’re a wonderful addition to the area.