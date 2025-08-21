Dexcom will deliver huge 1,000 jobs boost

Dexcom is actively recruiting more than 1,000 permanent positions which it needs to fill at its new County Galway headquarters.

The American healthcare giant has confirmed to the Connacht Tribune that it remains on course to open in Athenry next year.

A global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring for people with diabetes, Dexcom’s facility outside Athenry, off the M6, is well underway – and a Dexcom spokesperson said it is on track open in 2026.

Supported by the IDA, Dexcom will bring more than 1,000 jobs to the area and represents one of the single biggest private sector investments ever in the West of Ireland.

“Dexcom broke ground in January last year on the state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and recruitment for the 1,000+ permanent jobs has already begun,” said the company spokesperson.

Dexcom signed a twelve-year naming-rights partnership with Connacht Rugby, with the Sportsground renamed ‘Dexcom Stadium’. The company said this demonstrated its commitment to the region.

Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council, David Collins said the arrival of Dexcom will be a game-changer for the town of Athenry, and County Galway.

“One thousand people employed directly in Dexcom. That’s 1,000 sandwiches or 1,000 cups of coffee. People will need crèches, hairdressers, and barbers – it will have a huge benefit for other small businesses in Athenry,” he said.

Caption: An artist’s impression of the completed Dexcom facility.

