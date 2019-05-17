Devon are crowned U-16 West Region champions

Salthill Devon 2

Mervue United 1

Salthill Devon captured the U-16 Western Regional Cup last Sunday when defeating city rivals Mervue United on a sun-drenched afternoon in Eamonn Deacy Park.

It was a tightly fought game, but it was Devon who opened the scoring in the first half with a goal from Anna Costello. Kate Thompson’s whipped in a corner, the ball ping ponged around the box as Mervue failed to clear their lines, and Costello was in the right place a powered a shot to the net.

The game ebbed and flowed through the first half with chances either side but no further scoring.

The second-half kicked off with the same tempo maintained and Mervue scored a breakaway goal on the 50th min to equalise and the deadlock remained until full time.

The first half of extra time saw chances at both ends, with no luck for either side.

The game was settled three minutes into the second half of extra time, the ball broke down the right wing to Hannah Glynn who quickly put through Saoirse Burke who despite the tight angle scored into the top of the net.

Mervue had a final chance with just two minutes remaining but Peggy Ford’s outstretched leg saved the day and saw Salthill Devon be crowned Western Region Champions at this inaugural event.