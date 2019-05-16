Development of new homes to go on show this Saturday and Sunday

An open weekend will take place this Saturday and Sunday at Doire Feá in Moycullen – where more than 20 homes sold off the plans.

A selection of houses will be open to view in the estate – which is being built by Galway company BRTW Developments – from 11am to 1pm on both days.

Doire Feá comprises a variety of large 3, 4 and 5-bedroom homes and is located in the heart of Moycullen, approximately 500 metres from the village centre, close to the local primary school, church and to the rear of An Teaghlach Uilinn Retirement Centre. Kilrainey Woods forms the backdrop to this development of 50 homes.

According to the selling agents, construction on site is well advanced with completion dates for the first homes sold scheduled for the end of this month or early June, while the build programme for the next phases is underway and progressing well.

From the homes that have been released to date, there are a limited number of four-bed semi-detached houses available. They range from 145 sq m (1,560 sq ft) to 158 sq m (1,702 sq ft). Prices start from €340,000.

The only detached house in the development, a large five-bed extending to 203 sq m (2,190 sq ft) is now available at €495,000.

All the three-bed mid-terrace houses that had been made available sold out quickly, but there will be more released in upcoming phases. The spacious three beds extend to 141 sq m (1,516 sq ft).