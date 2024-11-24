Development levy waived by Council on disputed mast

-
-
Author: Dara Bradley
~ 2 minutes read
Development contribution fees for a controversial telecommunications mast in Kilrickle have been waived, Galway County Council has confirmed.
A planner’s report approving the grant of planning permission for an 18-metre metal mast in the east Galway village recommended that the developer Eircom Ltd, c/o Towercom Ltd, pay a development levy of €21,520.
This was so that the “developer shall pay an equitable portion of the cost of the facilities that are provided or that it is intended will be provided on or on behalf of Galway County Council which will facilitate the proposed development”.
But this recommendation was omitted from the final grant of planning permission. Galway County Council has confirmed to the Connacht Tribune that it was removed by a senior planner who was aware of a national circular issued in 2018 that waived levies on developments such as telecommunications infrastructure.
The circular said: “This waiver shall apply to any telecommunications infrastructure, both mobile and broadband, being deployed as part of a Government endorsed telecommunications strategy, plan or initiative. Where mobile or broadband operators demonstrate to the satisfaction of the planning authority that their infrastructure provides services to customers who would not otherwise be able to avail of an adequate mobile or broadband service, such infrastructure shall not attract development contributions. Furthermore, the waiver applies to masts, antennae, dishes and other apparatus or equipment being installed for such communication purposes.”
A spokesperson for Galway County Council confirmed the waiver was used in this instance and implemented by the senior planner who signed off on the report.
Ten other conditions of planning were retained in the final sign-off.
Bernie Leahy Broderick, one of many residents in Kilrickle who opposed the installation of the mast, said she was “surprised” that the development levy was waived.
“Is this standard practice for County Councils which I imagine are starved of much-needed funding for beneficial schemes for rural communities?” she asked.
Planning permission was granted by the Council for the mast in March 2021. An appeal by locals against that decision was submitted to An Bord Pleanála two days too late.
Residents have met with representatives of the company and politicians to voice their objections to the mast, but the infrastructure was erected in February of this year.
Pictured: Levy waived…the controversial mast in Kilrickle.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Galway guide’s language commitment
A popular Galway tour guide’s commitment to the Irish language was acknowledged in style last wee...
Galway school’s Mock Trial team impress the judges at international finals in Chicago
Fresh from a victory in the National Mock Trial Competition in Central Criminal Courts last year,...
Taoiseach directs all ministers to ensure all supports are in place in the aftermath of Storm Bert
An Taoiseach Simon Harris has directed his ministers to ensure all supports are in place in the a...
Heavy flooding reported and thousands of homes without power following Storm Bert
Heavy flooding and power outages have been reported following Storm Bert which passed over the co...
Mr Tayto holding book signing this afternoon on Shop Street
If it seems busier than usual outside Eason's in Shop Street this afternoon, that could be becaus...
Galway West Fianna Fáil candidate Gráinne Seoige vows to reform ‘outdated and punitive’ social welfare means testing
Galway West Fianna Fáil candidate Gráinne Seoige has vowed to reform the ‘outdated and punitive’ ...
Roscommon/Galway Independent candidate Eugene Murphy says balaclava-use should add 2 years to sentence
Those caught committing crimes while wearing balaclavas should have an additional two years added...
Annual Rosie McGauley Tractor Run goes ahead tomorrow
The annual Rosie McGauley Annual Tractor run goes ahead tomorrow. Registration will be at the Oug...
Galway’s six on the shortlist for volunteer award
A record six individuals and groups from Galway City and County have been shortlisted for the 17t...