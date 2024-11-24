Development levy waived by Council on disputed mast

Development contribution fees for a controversial telecommunications mast in Kilrickle have been waived, Galway County Council has confirmed.

A planner’s report approving the grant of planning permission for an 18-metre metal mast in the east Galway village recommended that the developer Eircom Ltd, c/o Towercom Ltd, pay a development levy of €21,520.

This was so that the “developer shall pay an equitable portion of the cost of the facilities that are provided or that it is intended will be provided on or on behalf of Galway County Council which will facilitate the proposed development”.

But this recommendation was omitted from the final grant of planning permission. Galway County Council has confirmed to the Connacht Tribune that it was removed by a senior planner who was aware of a national circular issued in 2018 that waived levies on developments such as telecommunications infrastructure.

The circular said: “This waiver shall apply to any telecommunications infrastructure, both mobile and broadband, being deployed as part of a Government endorsed telecommunications strategy, plan or initiative. Where mobile or broadband operators demonstrate to the satisfaction of the planning authority that their infrastructure provides services to customers who would not otherwise be able to avail of an adequate mobile or broadband service, such infrastructure shall not attract development contributions. Furthermore, the waiver applies to masts, antennae, dishes and other apparatus or equipment being installed for such communication purposes.”

A spokesperson for Galway County Council confirmed the waiver was used in this instance and implemented by the senior planner who signed off on the report.

Ten other conditions of planning were retained in the final sign-off.

Bernie Leahy Broderick, one of many residents in Kilrickle who opposed the installation of the mast, said she was “surprised” that the development levy was waived.

“Is this standard practice for County Councils which I imagine are starved of much-needed funding for beneficial schemes for rural communities?” she asked.

Planning permission was granted by the Council for the mast in March 2021. An appeal by locals against that decision was submitted to An Bord Pleanála two days too late.

Residents have met with representatives of the company and politicians to voice their objections to the mast, but the infrastructure was erected in February of this year.

Pictured: Levy waived…the controversial mast in Kilrickle.