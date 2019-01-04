Developers ordered to close unauthorised access point

Galway City Tribune – Galway City Council has instructed the developers of Phase 2 of the Gateway Retail Park in Knocknacarra to seal off an access point on Bóthar Stiofáin, following complaints from local residents.

The Galway City Tribune has learned that construction access point – opened to the rear of the site in early December – did not have prior permission from the Council – and was not included as part of the planning application.

A spokesperson for Galway City Council confirmed that the local authority had been contacted by Bóthar Stiofáin residents and as a result, an investigation was launched by the Planning and Transport Departments at City Hall.

“The intention, from the contractors’ point of view, was to avoid disruption to the existing shop units and to the national schools nearby.

“But our Planning and Transport Sections had a look at it and the Roads Section said, basically, that this was not on,” he said.

