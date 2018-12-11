Developers of Glenamaddy solar farm successfully appeal financial contribution condition

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The developers of a planned solar farm in Glenamaddy have successfully appealed a condition which would have required them to pay over a quarter of a million euro to the county council.

Elgin Energy had been granted planning permission for a solar farm with photovoltaic panels at Shannagh Beg with 17 conditions attached.

One condition required a payment of more than a quarter of a million euro to the council, but this has been successfully appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

