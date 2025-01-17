  • Services

Services

Developer seeks time extension to complete final block in Bonham Quay office development

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Developer seeks time extension to complete final block in Bonham Quay office development
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The developer of the Bonham Quay office development at Galway Docks is seeking a time extension to complete the final block.

The project consists of four blocks – three of which have been completed, with work underway since early 2019.

The final and uncompleted block is the biggest of all four and would be almost 12,000 sqm, offering commercial office space and a cultural space.

But, permission for the overall project is due to expire at the end of the year.

Developer Bonham Quay III is now seeking an extension of three years, with a decision due in March.

More like this:
no_space
Councillor labels €1m cost of removing damaging weed from city housing development site a 'joke'

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA city councillor has labelled the €1m cost of removi...

no_space
Kids explain what's wrong with their teddies at annual Teddy Bear Hospital

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM You may not be aware - but a very special hospital h...

no_space
Plan for South Galway Flood Relief Scheme to be submitted to OPW by end of February

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMIt's expected plans for the South Galway Flood Relief...

no_space
Midlands NorthWest MEP calls for EU expert group on livestock

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMidlands North West MEP Maria Walsh is calling for th...

no_space
Galway Gaeltacht tourism groups urged to apply for development funding scheme

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway based tourism groups are being urged to apply ...

no_space
Midlands NorthWest MEP calls for EU expect group on livestock

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMidlands North West MEP Maria Walsh is calling for th...

no_space
Green light to transform former convent building in city centre into student accommodation

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCity planners have given the green light to transform...

no_space
Public urged to have their say as consultations for Renmore and Southpark Masterplans go live

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPeople are being urged to have their say as public co...

no_space
New jobs for the city with restaurant opening at Galway Shopping Centre

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM10 new jobs are being created in Galway city with the...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up