Developer seeks time extension to complete final block in Bonham Quay office development

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The developer of the Bonham Quay office development at Galway Docks is seeking a time extension to complete the final block.

The project consists of four blocks – three of which have been completed, with work underway since early 2019.

The final and uncompleted block is the biggest of all four and would be almost 12,000 sqm, offering commercial office space and a cultural space.

But, permission for the overall project is due to expire at the end of the year.

Developer Bonham Quay III is now seeking an extension of three years, with a decision due in March.