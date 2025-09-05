  • Services

Developer behind Monivea solar farm "committed" to second public consultation

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The developer behind a planned major solar farm near Monivea says it’s “committed” to community engagement and will hold another public consultation.

A public consultation on the Belleville Solar Farm was held in June – but locals claim it falls far short of the engagement they need and deserve.

Power Capital Renewable Energy is looking to construct the farm at Belleville, between Monivea and Abbeyknockmoy.

It would be spread across hundreds of acres in various parcels to the north and west of Monivea.

There was a public consultation event in June – and around 100 people turned up across the day.

But hundreds more attended a public meeting in July – and the common consensus was that most were still completely in the dark over what the project involved.

In a statement, developer PCRE says it’s “wholly and absolutely” committed to engagement with the community.

It adds it will hold a second public consultation event before any planning application is submitted.

PCRE says once a date has been confirmed, local residents, elected reps, community groups and other stakeholders will be contacted.

