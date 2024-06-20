Developer appeals to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of antenna and dishes on Knocknacarra building
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of planning permission to keep a range of antenna and dishes on a building in Knocknacarra.
Cellnex Ireland Limited had sought permission from Galway City Council to retain the development on the roof of Kingston Hall.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Submissions were lodged by local residents, who argued the communications equippment wasn’t included in the original permission for the development.
City planners ultimately refused retention permission for the 9 antenna and 6 transmission dishes on support poles, as well as all associated equipment.
They held the gear is positioned in an obviously elevated location within public view, is out of character with the area, and would seriously injure residential amenities.
The developer has now lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanala, with a decision due in September.
The post Developer appeals to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of antenna and dishes on Knocknacarra building appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Independent Ireland councillors unhappy after being “locked out” of power in new County Council
Local Independent Ireland councillors aren’t happy that they’ve been “locked ou...
Call for “certainty” from HSE over future plan for Clifden Hospital once new amalgamated nursing unit is completed
There’s a call for “certainty” from the HSE over future plans for Clifden Hospi...
Plans lodged for new housing estate in Moycullen village
Plans have been lodged for a new housing estate in Moycullen village. Ardent Property Investment ...
Bus Eireann’s Travel Assistance programme to begin in Galway shortly
Bus Eireann’s Travel Assistance programme is to begin in Galway shortly This scheme, alread...
€150K awarded to GRETB to support marginalised learners
Close to €150,000 in funding has been announced for Galway and Roscommon Education and Training B...
Maybe the time has come to stop torturing our own people
Country Living with Francis Farragher ELECTION count locations are unusual places to be: late ...
Five points to take from Euro and local elections
World of Politics with Harry McGee Five points to make as the dust finally settles on the Euro...
ED is bursting at the seams
The emergency department at University Hospital Galway is bursting at the seams, with health chie...
Defiant 14-man Galway minors pipped at the post in thrilling semi-final
Tipperary 1-24 Galway 0-26 (After extra-time) John McIntyre at the Gaelic Grounds ONE...