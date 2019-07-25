Detached residence offers captivating views across Galway Bay

‘Beau Ciel’ is a superb 4/5-bedroom detached family home situated on approximately 1.1 acres of mature landscaped grounds on a hillside at Truskey West, overlooking Barna.

This delightfully appointed residence offers captivating sea views over Galway Bay and the Clare Hills, and the attraction of landscapes that capture the essence of the West of Ireland – the Wild Atlantic Way and its big and ever-changing beautiful skies.

Built in 1990, this is a charming family home which is full of character. It has been beautifully maintained and tastefully upgraded to modern standards and is designed in a way that allows for flexible living. ‘Beau Ciel’ will offer its new owners a tranquil and private lifestyle, with the advantage of having a vibrant village life just moments away.

It is well serviced with a national school, shops, award winning hotel and restaurants, a pier and sandy beaches all within a five-minute walk. It also offers easy access to Salthill and Galway City centre which are just four miles and six miles away respectively.

The property is accessed through electric gates which lead to a winding tree-lined avenue, affording great privacy. The avenue opens out onto gently sloping landscaped gardens and the house is positioned on elevated ground to the west of the site so as to take maximum advantage of the sea views.

With its south facing aspect, it is designed to optimise natural light, with morning sunshine flooding the living areas and soft evening sunshine bringing warmth to the bedroom areas.

