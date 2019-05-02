Detached property boasts large self-contained apartment to the rear

Property Partners Emma Gill are handling the sale of a large detached home in Knockdoemore, Claregalway, with a self-contained apartment to the rear.

It’s a stylish property which is set within glorious gardens and sitting proudly on a private site surrounded by trees and countryside views.

Originally built in 1994 this property has undergone extensive renovation and redecoration in recent years. It represents a superbly-presented family home; positioned in a wonderful location just off the N83 (formerly the N17) and with ease of access to the new M17 motorway also.

On entering, a most impressive entertaining room off the hallway immediately invites you with a stunning dining room with multiple features for just one room! The double height corniced ceilings and the magnificent marble mosaic tiling rounded feature fireplace further enhanced by its marble tiled floor.

The ground floor also consists of the kitchen with a tiled floor, built-in kitchen units at floor and eye level, utility room, guest bathroom, dining room and living room where there is a feature solid fuel fireplace with marble surround and a large window facing to the front of the house.

The first floor houses three large bedrooms, plenty of storage and the main bathroom. The master bedroom which is a bright and spacious room to the rear has built-in wardrobes and an en suite. This room with a double aspect enjoys beautiful countryside views. The en suite has a tiled floor and tiled walls, and separate shower.

