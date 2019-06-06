Detached home on a half-acre with scenic surrounds

‘Woodley’ is a stunning detached residence in a popular location close to Kilcolgan and Clarinbridge.

The property at Killeelybeg enjoys easy access to Galway City and the M6/M18 motorways.

It also enjoys scenic countryside views to the front and rear and is set on a mature site of a half-acre of wonderfully-landscaped gardens.

Constructed in 2004, this fine 4/5-bedroom family home is presented in excellent condition complete with impressive, high quality features and is well serviced with an alarm system and fibre broadband.

The accommodation comprises entrance hall, sitting room, kitchen/dining, sun room, study/bedroom, utility, guest shower and toilet on the ground floor. Upstairs are four large double bedrooms (two en suite with walk-in wardrobes) and a main bathroom.

The attic has been tastefully converted to include a large games room or could be perfect for used as an extra guest bedroom or home office.

The property also benefits from a detached garage to the rear with power supply and excellent storage. The property measures 221 sq m (2,379 sq ft) overall.

Externally, a tarmac drive leads you to the immaculately maintained gardens with mature hedged boundaries, plants throughout and lawns to the front, side and rear. A lovely paved rear patio provides a great space to enjoy long summer evenings.

Kilcolgan is just two minutes’ drive away and the area is well served with local schools, shops and restaurants while Galway City is only 19km away.

■ The asking price is €470,000. The BER Rating is C1. For further information or to arrange a viewing, contact Sherry FitzGerald on 091 569123.