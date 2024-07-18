Designs from leading Irish cartoonists are now on display across Galway city, sharing a water safety message.

The cartoons are by Mick O’Hara, co-creator of Zig and Zag and Podge and Rodge, along with Graeme Keyes and Richard Chapman





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The initiative is a collaboration between Galway Cartoon Festival and Water Safety Ireland for World Drowning Prevention Day.

The cartoons are on display in the windows of Tigh Neachtain, Thomas Dillon’s jewellers, Nelly’s boutique, Cava and Charlie Byrne’s Bookshop

The post Designs from leading Irish cartoonists with water safety message on display across Galway city appeared first on Galway Bay FM.