Designer Clíodhna awarded Druid’s Marie Mullen Bursary

Designer Clíodhna Hallissey from Letterfrack has been awarded the 2019 Marie Mullen Bursary. This award, established by Druid Theatre, is open to female theatre artists working in Ireland in design, directing and dramaturgy.

Now in its second year, the bursary is designed to address the historic imbalance of women in theatre and support the professional development of women in Irish theatre.

Clíodhna will come on board as Assistant Costume Designer for a major production in Druid’s 2019/2020 season. She will receive a stipend of €2,000 along with mentoring, and access to workshops on Druid’s other development programmes such as FUEL.

“I can’t think of a better way for me to learn my craft than with a company whose hard-working ethos and wide-reaching vision, I have always respected,” said a delighted Clíodhna. “This is a vital next step for me as a designer and an incredible opportunity for me to push myself and hone my skills alongside experienced designers that I admire.”

Clíodhna Hallissey graduated from NUIG in 2017 with an honours BA in Drama Theatre and Performance Studies and English. Her recent work as a costume designer, assistant costume designer and dresser includes; Aisling?, directed by Darach Mac Con Iomaire; An Taibhdhearc’s 2018 Christmas Pantomime, Yummy Mummy; BAOITE at the 2018 Arts Festival and the Abbey Theatre; Grief is The Thing With Feathers directed by Enda Walsh; Mr Mender and The Chummyjiggers by Fíbín Media; DruidShakespeare: Richard III by Druid in association with the Abbey; and the Abbey’s production of The Country Girls. She is currently costume designer for Living with a Fairy 2 on RTÉ Junior.

