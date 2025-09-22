Design team to be appointed for 200 extra beds project at UHG before end of year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A design team is to be appointed before the end of the year for works to create 200 extra beds at UHG.

A portion of the existing beds will be lost in the works, but two additional blocks will be constructed, with over 150 beds each.

This is one of the steps in the hospital’s Master Plan, which also includes a new A&E Department, Maternity Unit, Paediatric Unit, and Cancer Centre

Galway West Fianna Fáil TD John Connolly says it’s hoped the plans for additional beds will progress quickly