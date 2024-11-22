Design contract signed for Active Travel Scheme in Tuam

The contract for the design of the Active Travel Scheme on the R332 in Tuam has been signed.

The Design Consultant, Systra Ltd, has been appointed to bring the project through the following stages of the project delivery.

The area covered by the scheme is about a 1.2km stretch, beginning at the Vicar Street junction to Tuam Stars GAA sportsgrounds in the south.

The main features of the scheme is new cycling infrastructure and improved accessibility to schools, along with more pedestrian crossings, traffic calming measures.