Derek Landy signing copy of latest book

Award-winning and bestselling author of the Skulduggery Pleasant series, Derek Landy, will be in Kennys’ Bookshop in the city on Sunday, April 6, to mark the launch of his new book. He will be signing copies of A Heart Full of Hatred, the latest in the Skulduggery series, as well as his other books.

Tickets are free but booking is required.

Derek Landy’s books have been published in 35 languages and his awards include the Red House Children’s Book Award and the Irish Book of the Decade.

In addition to the Skulduggery Pleasant books, he has written the Demon Road series, as well as screenplays and comic books for Marvel Comics.

In A Heart Full of Hatred, which is being published at the end of this month, a killer stalks an island full of sorcerers who are gathered for a very special ceremony. It is up to Skulduggery and Valkyrie to thwart their evil plot.

Copies of this book will be available to purchase in Kennys’ on the day, as well as other Derek Landy books. People are also welcome to bring along any of his other books for signing.

To book a free ticket/s for the event on April 6 from 1pm, visit www.kennys.ie/events or contact Kennys Bookshop in Liosbán (091-709350). All are welcome.