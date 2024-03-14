Derec Reynolds wins St Jarlath’s Pat McDonagh Business Award

St Jarlath’s Tuam past pupil Derec Reynolds has won the school’s Pat McDonagh Business Award, sponsored by the N17 Plaza.

Derec, who did his Leaving Cert last year, is currently in his first year of Global Commerce at the University of Galway and is a member of Tuam Stars football club.





Pat McDonagh presented the cash prize during a ceremony in the school.

