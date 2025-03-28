Derby defeat edges Hibernians closer to the top-flight relegation

Soccer Wrap with Mike Rafferty

It will take an extraordinary turnaround in the fortunes of Hibernians and Loughrea to escape the drop from the Premier League, but it is still mathematically possible.

In a game switched to the Astro in Colemanstown on Saturday, Renmore defeated Hibernians 2-1 with goals from Cian Specht and Conor Fahy. A Nathan Ward penalty pulled one back for Hibernians just after the restart, but despite a huge effort, they could not find any more reward in the finishing stakes and laying second from bottom of the table is now a perilous position.

The win for Renmore guarantees them Premier Division safely, as an impressive run of one defeat in nine games has carried them into a midtable position.

The weekend action got underway the previous evening in Drom, where second-half goals from Calym Crowe and Mikey Fox gave leaders Salthill Devon a 2-0 victory over Loughrea and in the process they increased their advantage over second placed Mervue United to five points, albeit having played a game more.

The top two are due to face each other in the final game of the season in mid-May, which could very well be a title decider.

CHAMPIONSHIP

There was a shock for Championship leaders Maree-Oranmore B as their 10-match unbeaten run came to a shuddering halt with a 6-0 loss away against relegation-threatened Corofin United, as goals from Cathal Silke (2), Gavin Connell, Darragh Silke, Dylan Wall, and Tony Gill gave the home side a merited success.

Despite going a goal down in the early exchanges, Corrib Rangers recovered well to register a 3-2 away win over Craughwell United. Nazim Ismailov with two and Paddy Rocke hit the target in the opening half, as the visitors led 3-1 at the break. Jamie Collins and Adon MacFarlane with a penalty found the net for the home side.

Without a win in five games, Knocknacarra’s promotion prospects have long disappeared, and they needed a last kick of the game equaliser from Aric Janike to secure a point in a 2-2 away draw with Colemanstown United. Conor Creane got their opener, after goals from Aironas Kantauskas and Thady Moran twice gave the home side the lead.

Maree-Oranmore B’s loss has allowed second placed Corrib Celtic to move to within two points of them, as goals from Shane Concannon (2) and Dara McNamara saw them record a 3-1 away win over Mervue United B. Tommy Molloy got the home sides lone reply from the penalty spot.

Craughwell’s defeat has allowed St Bernard’s back into the promotion race and a Matthew Finn free-kick was enough to give them a 1-0 victory over Dynamo Blues and with games in hand are very much in the mix.

Pictured: The West United squad that captured the U-21 Championship Cup in Emaonn Deacy Park on Tuesday night, beating Craughwell United on penalties after the game finished 1-1 (see p76). Back row, from left: Alan Cubbard, Ryan Cubbard, Finin McCormack, Brion Ruane, Rian Keating, Padraig Faherty, Ciarian Kinsella, Brìan O’Donnell, Micheal Brown, Oisin O’Toole, Evan O’Toole, Mason Samuels, and Niall McGinn, Front: William McDonagh, Philip Keogh, Alan Ryan, Fionn Dankart, Charlie Cox, Matthew Scarrif, Sean O’Connor, Finn Hiney, Sean Nolan, and Patrick Maughan. Photo: Joe O’Shaughnessy.