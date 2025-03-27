Deputy O'Hara tells Dáil carers cannot wait any longer for end to means testing

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway East TD Louis O’Hara has told the Dáil that carers cannot wait any longer for the scrapping of the means testing for the carers allowance.

Deputy O’Hara was speaking on a motion brought forward by the Labour party, demanding action for young carers.

The Sinn Féin TD took the opportunity to share the experiences of carers in Galway in the Dáil.

He also called on the Government to take action, saying carers across the country are feeling forgotten: