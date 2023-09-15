Deputy Fitzmaurice demands clarity from Agriculture Minister on new CAP deal
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Roscommon/Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice is demanding clarity from the Agriculture Minister on the new CAP deal for Irish farmers.
Minister Charlie McConologue will appear before the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee this morning to face questions on a number of pressing issues.
He will also be quizzed on the changes to nitrates derrogation – which has been the main topic behind protests outside political think-ins recently.
Local TD Michael Fitzmaurice is a member of the Oireachtas Agriculture Commitee – he says there is a lot of confusion in the industry lately:
