Deputy Fitzmaurice calls for more protection for farmers incomes
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Roscommon Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice is calling for more to be done to protect farmers’ incomes.
The Independent Ireland TD is raising concerns over how EU laws aimed at preventing biodiversity loss will impact on farmers.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The Regional Group of TDs is calling for a detailed plan to help implement targets set out in the EU Nature Restoration Laws.
Deputy Fitzmaurice, says farmers are being given no choice:
The post Deputy Fitzmaurice calls for more protection for farmers incomes appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Galway caregiver honoured at Home Instead awards
Galway caregiver Conor Creedon is celebrating after winning a Home Instead award. Conor Creedon r...
Supermacs’ Pat McDonagh maintains those over 20 deserve more pay based on experience
Supermacs’ boss Pat McDonagh believes people over the age of 20 should be paid more to refl...
Sinn Féin’s Michelle Gildernew and Independent Ireland’s Ciarán Mullooly likely to battle it out for fifth seat in Midlands North West
Pearse Doherty says Sinn Fein is not out of the race for a seat in the Midlands Northwest constit...
Galway City Council to accelerate retrofitting buildings and ramp up EV fleet to reach climate targets
Galway City Council is this year focusing on accelerating the retrofitting of buildings and rampi...
Two Galway primary schools shortlisted in Ocean Champion Awards
The Marine Institute has named three Galway primary schools on this year’s shortlist for th...
Cabinet Minister to officially open Supermac’s at Dublin Airport
Cabinet Minister Darragh O’ Brien will officially cut the red ribbon on Supermac’s at...
Public predict Galway will be second wettest county this summer
The Galway public are predicting that we’ll be the second wettest county in Ireland this su...
Increase in complaints to the Ombudsman from Galway
There has been an increase in the number of complaints made to Ombudsman from Galway. 247 complai...
Still no candidate elected into eleventh count for Midlands North West
Counting for the 5 Midlands North West MEP seats will resume its eleventh count at 9 this morning...