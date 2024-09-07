Deputy expresses concern that ACRES Scheme is not delivering for farmers

Independent TD for East Galway Sean Canney has expressed concern the ACRES scheme as designed is not delivering the expected support for farmers.

The Deputy has been contacted by farmers in the area whose applications are being checked by the Department of Agriculture with markings resulting in low grants being issued and not the average grant of €5,000 as indicated by the Department when the scheme was launched.





Speaking this morning, Deputy Canney said that the marking system is non transparent, and it is important the minister rectifies this immediately.

