Deputy Connolly urges Galway parents have say on national campaign protecting children online

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Local TD John Connolly is urging parents to have their say on a national campaign aimed at protecting children online.

Fianna Fáil has launched a survey seeking insights from parents on the challenges of raising children in a digital age.

The survey – available at fiannafail.ie/parenting – asks questions regarding parents’ main concerns on the topic and what supports, if any, they feel would help.

Deputy Connolly, a former primary school principal, says it’s crucial that parents’ voices are at the forefront of the campaign

 

 

