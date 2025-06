This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway/Roscommon TD Claire Kerrane says we have a major crisis in our Early Years Sector.

Deputy Kerrane says red tape and excessive paperwork requirements are causing many to leave the industry.

The Sinn Féin TD has raised the issue of childcare staff retention and centre capacity with Minister for Children Norma Foley.

Deputy Kerrane says the reason many people get into childcare cannot be forgotten: